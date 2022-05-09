Analyzing FG Financial Group (FGF) and Its Rivals

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FG Financial Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 1.72% 4.70% 1.09%

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.56 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion 70.29

FG Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FG Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 740 3181 2761 163 2.34

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.40%. Given FG Financial Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FG Financial Group peers beat FG Financial Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

