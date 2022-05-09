Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Keybank National Association OH’s 3rd Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 63,445 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,207,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

