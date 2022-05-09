Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is S&CO Inc.’s Largest Position

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

