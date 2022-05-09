Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average is $165.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.