Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

