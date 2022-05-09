Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.66.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

