Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) vs. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Head to Head Review

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artelo Biosciences and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,197.74%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -52.45% -50.64% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -29,310.39% -69.90% -56.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$7.44 million ($0.36) -1.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 897.56 -$87.76 million ($0.62) -2.90

Artelo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

