Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Critical Review

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Jinhua Marine Biological’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.58 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascend Wellness and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.05%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jinhua Marine Biological Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

