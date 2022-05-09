Augmedix, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Augmedix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 777,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,980,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

