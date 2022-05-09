B. Riley Comments on Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGH. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE TGH opened at $33.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 37.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

