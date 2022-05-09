B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

