B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. Marcus has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

