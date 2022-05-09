B. Riley Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NYSE SEAS opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2,323.61% and a net margin of 18.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $224,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 90.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $333,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

