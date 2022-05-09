BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $804.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

