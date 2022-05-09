BMO Capital Markets Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $405.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $325.97 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.84.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 166.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

