BMO Capital Markets Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $90.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

