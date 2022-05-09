BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.