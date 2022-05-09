Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

