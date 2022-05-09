BOX (NYSE:BOX) & CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Financial Contrast

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BOX and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 3 6 0 2.67 CS Disco 0 0 11 0 3.00

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $31.89, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. CS Disco has a consensus price target of $52.36, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.74% N/A -2.37% CS Disco N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOX and CS Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $874.33 million 4.84 -$41.46 million ($0.35) -84.31 CS Disco $114.34 million 14.00 -$24.34 million N/A N/A

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CS Disco beats BOX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

