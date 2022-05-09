Bradley Collier Bourne Acquires 5,000 Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,463.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,618,900 shares in the company, valued at C$6,527,870.14.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$66,250.00.

Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.56. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.23 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.23 million and a P/E ratio of -833.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

