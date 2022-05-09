Braze, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 16th (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze’s (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 16th. Braze had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $520,000,000 based on an initial share price of $65.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $1,450,663.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,119,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.