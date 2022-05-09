Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to report $6.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $27.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $57,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $42,005,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

