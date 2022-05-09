Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com