Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

