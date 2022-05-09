Brokers Issue Forecasts for Augmedix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AUGX. Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

AUGX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

