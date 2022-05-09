Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

TSE FSZ opened at C$9.51 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The stock has a market cap of C$974.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.40.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,095,747.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.74%.

About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.