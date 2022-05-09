Brokers Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.98.

TSE:CG opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.38%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

