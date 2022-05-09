Brokers Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.98.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.87.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.38%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

