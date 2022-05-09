Brokers Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$626.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.