Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.