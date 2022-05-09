Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

