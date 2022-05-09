Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.49 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

