CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,464 shares of company stock worth $1,661,081 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

