CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.50 million, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after acquiring an additional 373,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

