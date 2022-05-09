CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of CBIZ worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $112,744,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,045,000 after buying an additional 312,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,730,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE CBZ opened at $40.67 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

