Celsius (CELH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.38 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Celsius by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.