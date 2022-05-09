CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of CEVA worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3,599.00, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

