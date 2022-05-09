Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $35,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $127.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

