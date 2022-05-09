Citigroup Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.
NASDAQ TWNK opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
