Citigroup Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

