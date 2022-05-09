Citigroup Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $100.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $51.19 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.