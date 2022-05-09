Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 534.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

