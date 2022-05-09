Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

