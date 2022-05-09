Comparing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VAALCO Energy and Gran Tierra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 36.91% 42.80% 21.69% Gran Tierra Energy 17.01% 27.60% 6.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Gran Tierra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.96 $81.84 million $1.41 4.69 Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.26 $42.48 million $0.26 6.23

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gran Tierra Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Gran Tierra Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

