Comparing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Viad has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viad and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.17 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -6.44 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -11.97% -68.31% -6.89% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viad and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.07%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Viad beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

