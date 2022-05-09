Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.75.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$35.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.53.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

