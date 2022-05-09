Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.37 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.07.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$28.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.41. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$33.64.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

