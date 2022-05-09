Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

