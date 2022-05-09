Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Crocs worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

