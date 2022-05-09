DA Davidson Comments on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

PWR opened at $117.59 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.