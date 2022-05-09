DA Davidson Weighs in on Tupperware Brands Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tupperware Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TUP opened at $9.93 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $453.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

